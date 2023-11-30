NY Fed President Williams: Inflation will hit 2% by 2025

Based on recent inflation data from cooling PCE and CPI prints, many investors it may be about time for the Federal Reserve to begin cutting interest rates, or at the very least, be finished with rate hikes for the foreseeable future. New York Federal Reserve President John C. Williams spoke on Thursday, echoing this sentiment: “My assessment is that we are at, or near, the peak level of the target range of the federal funds rate."

Yahoo Finance Fed Reporter Jennifer Schonberger joins the Live show to discuss the statements from the NY Fed President and what they could mean for the central bank working toward its inflation target.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.