NYSE to delist Fisker as deal talks fail

STORY: Electric vehicle maker Fisker looks to be in deeper trouble.

The startup said Monday that it had abandoned talks over support from a major automaker.

It didn’t name the firm, though Reuters had previously reported discussions were under way with Japan’s Nissan.

Now the New York Stock Exchange plans to delist its shares, citing “abnormally low” price levels.

The stock closed at just 13 cents on Friday before being suspended at the start of this week.

It all comes a week after Fisker paused production, fanning fears over its survival chances.

The firm has faced a slew of supply chain snags, production problems and funding difficulties.

All that has sent its valuation crashing to less than $100 million.

In February it flagged concern over its ability to keep operating, and said it would halt new investments while it sought a partner.

A bankruptcy would mark the second failure for founder Henrik Fisker.

His previous automotive firm collapsed in 2013.

Raising funds has proved hard for EV startups, which have little revenue while they try to ramp up production.