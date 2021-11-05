U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,697.53
    +17.47 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,327.95
    +203.72 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,971.59
    +31.28 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,437.08
    +34.65 (+1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.35
    +2.54 (+3.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.40
    +25.90 (+1.44%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    +0.31 (+1.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1573
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4530
    -0.0710 (-4.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3494
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3700
    -0.3800 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,944.60
    -394.58 (-0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,512.78
    -27.24 (-1.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,303.96
    +24.05 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,611.57
    -182.80 (-0.61%)
     

Oct. jobs report colors ‘the beginning of a reconciliation’ between workers & companies: ManpowerGroup Pres.

Becky Frankiewicz; ManpowerGroup President, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the October Jobs Report, labor force participation, and employer flexibility.

