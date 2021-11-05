Oct. jobs report colors ‘the beginning of a reconciliation’ between workers & companies: ManpowerGroup Pres.

Reuters

Prosecutors in southern Italy have opened an investigation into the supply of parts to Boeing by Manufacturing Process Specification (MPS), a company at the centre of latest snags on the 787 Dreamliner, three people familiar with the matter said. According to two sources with direct knowledge of the investigation and another briefed on the probe, the move aims to verify whether components were flawed and could pose safety risks - a prospect denied by Boeing and MPS' lawyer. It is the second probe involving Brindisi-based MPS, which is already under court administration amid an ongoing investigation into the bankruptcy of a predecessor company, and follows the intervention of an anonymous whistleblower, the sources said.