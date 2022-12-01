October core PCE prices rise 5% year-over-year
Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith examines the latest PCE data published for the month of October.
All eyes have been on the economy this year, with investors and consumers alike looking for any indication that things are on the mend. With that as a backdrop for the day's trading session, e-commerce platform Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) climbed 5.5%, cybersecurity specialist Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) jumped 3.8%, and cloud-centric database provider MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) rallied 3% as of 12:22 p.m. ET. To be clear, there was little in the way of company-specific news about these businesses.
In a report disclosing an unspecified short position, Fuzzy Panda Research said nearly all of the $825 million Fisker has in cash "is tied up" in guarantees to its manufacturing partner Magna Steyr, the Austrian unit of Magna International Inc. The guarantees include Fisker paying for Magna's tooling costs as well as manufacturing margins and direct manufacturing costs, the short seller said, citing interviews with former employees.
Both oil stocks offer big yields and are excellent choices for income investors, but one could outperform in certain situations.
There is no shortage of beaten-down stocks in the market, and that's true of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) closely watched portfolio. Berkshire owns about four dozen different stocks, many of which were hand-picked by Warren Buffett himself, and many are down by 20%, 30%, or much more from recent highs. It's rare to find a company that is dominant in two distinct industries, but Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) certainly falls into this category.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Salesforce following news that co-CEO Bret Taylor will step down.
CrowdStrike stock is a buy today -- but there's an even better bargain out there for stock investors.
In this article, we discuss the top 20 stocks in the Bill Gates stock portfolio. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Gates portfolio, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio Stock List: Top 5 Stocks. Bill Gates is one of the most well-known personalities in the world of finance even though […]
Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) traded higher Thursday morning, jumping as much as 5.3%. For its fiscal 2023 third quarter (ended Oct. 31), Snowflake generated revenue of $557 million, up 67% year over year, driven by product revenue that also grew 67%.
Shares of Netflix are surging thanks to gains in the Nasdaq and success of its new series "Wednesday."
The founder of FTX has claimed the implosion of the cryptocurrency exchange was “very different” to the Bernie Madoff Ponzi scheme amid allegations that customer funds were misused.
SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.
I will be 72 years old on Feb. 10, 2023. I have a traditional individual retirement (IRA) account. Most of the money is tied in stocks, and the stocks this year are way down. If I sell to pay the … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: When Taking RMDs, How Do I Avoid Locking in Losses? I'll Be 72 Years Old Soon, and My Stocks Are ‘Way Down' This Year appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
With competition ramping up over the past few years, the electric vehicle (EV) landscape has become a virtual battlefield. Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), however, has taken a major step toward appearing on actual battlefields. As of 11:11 a.m. ET on Thursday, shares of Canoo are up 4.9%, falling from their earlier climb of 11.2%.
We’re getting near an inflection point in the markets, and change is in the air. In the immediate short-term, the Fed is expected to slow down on its rate-hike policy. While another rate hike – seventh for 2022 – is widely predicted for this month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear yesterday that the Fed will likely raise rates by 50 basis points, rather than 75. Chalk that up to two factors: the slowdown in the rate at which inflation is increasing, per the October numbers, and the risk tha
Sales of food and sundries climbed by double digits, while, non-food categories were largely lower, hurt by products like electronics and jewelry.
The FTX founder has engaged in a publicity full-court press as investigations loom, culminating in an appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit.
At one point, Costco stock was down 8% on the day. After the stock held a key support area, here's what may be next.
Insiders who bought US$17m worth of Nikola Corporation ( NASDAQ:NKLA ) stock in the last year have seen some of their...
Sam Bankman-Fried's hedge fund Alameda Research lists Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville Resort in the Bahamas and Amazon Web Services as two of the largest creditors it owes money to, according to bankruptcy filings.
