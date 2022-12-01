U.S. markets close in 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,081.52
    +1.41 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,415.66
    -174.11 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,501.26
    +33.26 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.57
    -4.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.37
    +0.82 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.70
    +55.80 (+3.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.92
    +1.14 (+5.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0529
    +0.0121 (+1.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5290
    -0.1740 (-4.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2252
    +0.0191 (+1.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2420
    -2.8380 (-2.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,951.33
    -109.18 (-0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.12
    -4.03 (-0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.49
    -14.56 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,226.08
    +257.09 (+0.92%)
     

October core PCE prices rise 5% year-over-year

Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith examines the latest PCE data published for the month of October.

