What the October jobs report means for President Biden ahead of midterms
Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman breaks down the outlook for the Democrats in the midterm elections as job gains remain strong and inflation is still high.
Fear and dread spread across Twitter Inc offices on Thursday as 7,500 employees from San Francisco to Singapore feared for job cuts that were planned to hit about half of the staff, according to current and former employees and message board posts shared with Reuters. Since billionaire Elon Musk took over last week, he has kept employees in the dark. Managers have been forbidden from calling team meetings or communicating directly with staff, one senior Twitter employee said.
New Twitter owner Elon Musk is poised to cut the company's workforce by 50%. Those employees should be in line for guaranteed severance -- unless Musk once again attempts to push the envelope of what's legal.
Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.
Saving for retirement is one of the most pressing concerns for many Americans, and how to safeguard those funds is an equally important consideration. Private employer-sponsored defined contribution plans have become the primary retirement account vehicle, with more than 90% … Continue reading → The post Can Your Spouse Empty a 401(k) Without Your Consent? Senators Call on Government to Investigate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
If you've been offered an early retirement package, be sure to weigh these important factors before deciding whether to accept it is the right move.
SEIU International President Mary Kay Henry joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Starbucks CFO's comments on its partners, the unionization push, and why labor dynamics have changed since the pandemic.
Apple Inc. has paused all hiring and won't be onboarding new employees possibly through next September, the end of the Cupertino-based tech titan's fiscal year, according to a report in Insider.
My child is in a low-paying job that puts them into a 0% or maybe a 10% marginal tax bracket. Isn't this a great time for them to max out a $6,000 Roth IRA contribution? We are considering a gift … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: My Child Works a Low-Paying Job. Is ‘This a Great Time' for Them to Max Out a Roth IRA? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Saving money for retirement is an important goal. But so is not running out of savings in retirement. To avoid this, personal finance and retirement experts have set a "retirement safe withdrawal rate." This is a formula that allows retirees … Continue reading → The post What Is the Retirement Safe Withdrawal Rate? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Is this the key to better mental health? Or just plain lazy?
New York City implemented a pay-transparency law this week, requiring most employers to disclose salary ranges on their job postings.
Apple Inc. reportedly has put a pause on hiring for positions that aren't in research and development, joining a string of other tech companies that are scaling back their once-robust hiring initiatives due to a stormy economic climate.
A 401(k) plan is by far the most popular retirement account, and for a good reason. For tax year 2023, the maximum contribution someone can make to a 401(k) plan is $22,500 ($30,000 if you're 50 or older), an increase of $2,000 and $3,000, respectively. While this increase means people can save more money for retirement, maxing out your 401(k) plan can be overrated.
Unlisted jobs help companies skirt pay transparency laws in New York and elsewhere. Getting one requires ninja-like networking skills.
Both traditional IRAs and Roth IRAs are great ways to save for retirement, but the characteristics of the two are nearly opposite in nature. With a traditional IRA, you can get a tax deduction on...
Women around the world reach retirement with just 74% of the wealth accumulated by men, with the biggest disparities seen among women in senior expert and leadership roles, a new study found. The U.S.’s gender wealth gap was just above the global average at 75%. Women in senior positions have the largest gaps in accumulated wealth, with less than two-thirds (62%) of the accumulated wealth that their male counterparts enjoyed at retirement.
U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the October jobs report, the labor market, the outlook for tech layoffs, gender pay equity, and productivity.
Being compelled to retire early for health reasons means less financial security.
The National Retail Federation projects that retailers will hire 450,000 to 600,000 seasonal workers this holiday season, down from 669,800 last year.
Inflation is pinching paychecks, prompting many workers to look for a pay raise. And some advisors are finding pay negotiation to help.