October jobs report: U.S. adds 261,000 payrolls, unemployment rises to 3.7%
Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down the October jobs report.
The global economy is on the path to hyperinflation and risks societal collapse if soaring prices are not brought under control, one of the world’s biggest hedge funds has warned.
Traders digested the Bank of England’s interest rate rise to 3%, and a warning that Britain faces its longest recession since the 1920s.
After years of big growth and huge spending, tech companies are resorting to layoffs in the latest recession signal.
Stagflation is coming, but with that comes a silver lining for some equities if history is any guide. “Inflation and stagnation was ‘unanticipated in 2022…hence $35 trillion collapse in asset valuations; but relative returns in 2022 have very much mirrored asset returns in 1973/74, and the 70s remain our asset allocation analog for 2020s,” said a team led by Michael Hartnett in the bank’s Flow Show note on Friday. Zeroing in on smaller companies, Hartnett and the team said that stagflation persisted through the late 1970s, but the inflation shock had ended by 1973/74, when the asset class “entered one of the great bull markets of all-time.”
A top Republican senator wrote to the Federal Reserve on Thursday and cautioned the institution not to take a page from the Bank of England playbook if the U.S. Treasury market starts to wobble. In a letter addressed to central bank leader Jerome Powell, Senator Pat Toomey, the senior Republican on the Senate Banking Committee said he believes the Fed should refrain from buying government bonds if Treasury market liquidity becomes an issue.
(Bloomberg) -- US employers added more jobs than expected in October while wages rose firmly, underscoring the resilience of the labor market despite the Federal Reserve's aggressive efforts to cool it down.
Economists had expected a jobs gain of just 10,000.
The Bank of England believes that the UK economy could fall into eight consecutive quarters of negative growth if current market expectations prove correct.
Hedge fund giant Elliott Management has warned that markets have not fallen enough yet and the world is hurling towards the worst financial crisis since the Second World War
The economy gained surprisingly strong 261,000 new jobs in October, underscoring the persistent strength of a labor market that the Federal Reserve worries will exacerbate high inflation.
With a Fed meeting still in our rearview mirror, these data points will not be directly consequential.
(Bloomberg) -- The odds of a US recession are rising. And the chances it will be mild are falling.
The US Federal Reserve central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points on Nov 2, while signaling it was willing to slow down the pace of rate hikes as the economy cooled.
The October jobs report showed the economy added 261,000 jobs last month but a sharp slowdown is forecast. The unemployment rate rose to 3.7%.
U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in October, but a rise in the unemployment rate to 3.7% suggested some loosening in labor market conditions, which would allow the Federal Reserve to shift towards smaller interest rates increases starting in December. Nonfarm payrolls increased 261,000 last month, the Labor Department's closely watched employment report showed on Friday.
U.S. employers added 261,000 jobs in October, reflecting continued resilience in the labor market. The jobless rate rose to 3.7%.
The Canadian dollar weakened to a near two-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday before clawing back some of its losses, as oil prices fell and investors turned attention to the release of U.S. and Canadian employment data on Friday. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 2% lower at $88.17 a barrel as China stood by its zero-COVID policy and an increase in U.S. interest rates pushed up the U.S. dollar, raising fears of a global recession that would crimp fuel demand. Canadian employment data for October, due on Friday, could provide further clues on the strength of the domestic economy.
The number of new jobs created in October could fall to a nearly two-year low, but it still won't be slow enough for Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. He says the jobs market is just too strong.