Office occupancy spikes on Tuesdays, Wednesdays
Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses data on office occupancy showing that workers tend to work from home more often on Mondays and Fridays.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff said on Monday Veru Inc's experimental drug for COVID-19 met the main goal of reducing the death rate in a late-stage trial, but flagged a number of uncertainties with the data. Staff reviewers said the data did not help in clearly identifying a relevant patient population and remained unclear about the mortality rate in the placebo group. Veru has applied for emergency use authorization for its drug, sabizabulin, as a treatment for hospitalized moderate-to-severe COVID patients at high risk of developing an acute respiratory distress syndrome.
Nio's (NYSE: NIO) American depositary shares jumped 6% Monday morning, but that gain didn't hold for long. The stock's early surge came for the same reason as the double-digit rally Nio saw on Friday. Namely, the hope that China will relax COVID-19-related restrictions that have hurt both supply and demand in the EV sector.
Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) were skyrocketing 40.7% higher at 11:17 a.m. ET on Monday. The huge gain came after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a briefing document related to Veru's Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) request for the COVID-19 drug sabizabulin. The FDA's Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee Meeting to review this EUA request is scheduled for Nov. 9, 2022.
Investors in Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC), a leading manufacturer of generators and other power products, didn't have to wait until Halloween to get scared off last month. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of Generac plunged 34.9% in October. With a former customer, Pink Energy, ending its relationship with Generac and filing for bankruptcy, the company foresees a less auspicious 2022 than it had previously expected.
Elon Musk likes to make bold promises. Basically, Tesla vehicles would be able to drive themselves. Less than two months before the end of 2022, Tesla cars are still not self-driving even though the company's most advanced driver assistance system, known as Full Self-Driving or FSD, has features that allow the car to perform many maneuvers on its own.
Bluebird (BLUE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 28.13% and 96.84%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
The worries about SoFi's student loans miss the fact that all of its other products are growing like crazy.
The Powerball jackpot sits at $1.9 billion for Monday's drawing. Here's what to do if you win.
The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC's 'Mad Money' program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely
SoFi's (NASDAQ: SOFI) bank charter is helping it gain customers and a lower-cost funding source. The momentum is fueling revenue and profit growth. This video will highlight SoFi stock's efforts to attract more than 10 million customers.
In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 biggest global logistics and shipping companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest global logistics and shipping companies. The global logistics and shipping industry is at a very interesting crossroads right now. While many […]
Shares of online car dealership Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) have fallen hard, dropping 97% from their high. Unfortunately, Carvana is facing severe financial issues threatening the company's future. Nobody can be sure what will happen, but I'll break down the company's troubles to show you why the stock's risks aren't worth rolling the dice on now.
In this article, we discuss 10 best auto stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Auto Stocks To Buy Now. The automotive sector is one of the most rate-sensitive segments of the economy, and the Federal Reserve’s hawkish moves this year have left a […]
Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Advanced Micro (AMD). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.
Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN), an online real estate brokerage, were plunging this morning after an analyst downgraded the company's stock and said that Redfin's business is "fundamentally flawed." Unsurprisingly, some investors quickly hit the sell button this morning, sending Redfin's shares down 13.1% as of 10:39 a.m. ET. Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein downgraded Redfin's stock to underperform (essentially a sell recommendation) from perform and put a price target on its stock of just $1.30.
Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today announced recent operational highlights and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian currency unless otherwise noted.
A big movie and a potentially even bigger earnings report could breathe new life into AMC Entertainment stock.
Buffett highly recommends owning S&P 500 index funds. And he practices what he preaches with these two.
Coterra Energy Inc.'s ( NYSE:CTRA ) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.68 on...
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Meta is planning to begin large-scale layoffs this week.