Office real estate: Short-term leases will be ‘the norm, not the exception,’ Cadre CEO says

Reuters

Confidence among U.S. single-family homebuilders fell to a seven-month low in April as surging mortgage rates and snarled supply chains boosted housing costs, shutting out some first-time buyers from the market, a survey showed on Monday. The housing market is under the spotlight as the Federal Reserve adopts an aggressive monetary policy stance in its fight against sky-high inflation, sending the 30-year fixed mortgage rate above 5% for first time in over a decade. "The extreme supply-demand imbalance in today's housing market will likely dampen the hit to activity from higher rates," said Ronnie Walker, an economist at Goldman Sachs.