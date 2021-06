SmarterAnalyst

Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) has agreed to sell up to 40.1 million shares of common stock to Seven Knots, LLC. The par value of shares is $0.01 per share and they may be sold from time to time during the term of the purchase agreement. Per the terms, the sale is to be completed over two years from the completion of all necessary formalities, including the filing of the final prospectus with the SEC. Additionally, Seven Knots is obligated to buy shares as Ashford directs. Seven Knots will be o