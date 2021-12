Oil extends losses as Omicron raises demand concerns

Barrons.com

Fears that the spread of the Omicron variant may slow economic growth and concerns over the impact of the Federal Reserve’s plan to tighten monetary policy, sent oil prices lower on Friday. Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 1.93% to $73.59 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude declined 1.9% to $70.78. Barron’s explained last month why $100 oil looked possible again, saying the main reason that oil was likely to stay high is that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has again become the main decision maker on oil prices — and OPEC members are willing to hold back some production in return for consistently high prices.