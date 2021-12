CNW Group

Freshlocal Solutions Inc. (TSX: LOCL) (OTC: FLOCF) ("Freshlocal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has secured an additional $800,000 investment from the Digital Supercluster (the "Supercluster") to further enhance its FoodX eGrocery Management Solution (eGMS), with a focus on ensuring safe food delivery and reducing food waste. This investment is a continuation of work previously done in partnership with leading companies involved in the Supercluster such as Microsoft, Adaptech, ETG C