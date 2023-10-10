Oil market 'pretty immune' to Mideast tensions: Citi's Morse

Concerns around pricing in the oil market are rising alongside heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Citigroup Global Head of Commodities Ed Morse joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down what the Israel-Hamas conflict could mean for the oil market.

Morse does not see an immediate cause for concern in prices, stating: “The oil market has been pretty immune to what's been going on. And we've seen that in the jump in prices, which was not as high as people expected it would be, and prices have begun to come off."

