JOBS:

Jobless claims fall to 2-month low

Initial jobless claims fall for second week in a row, 215,000 Americans filed last week

Oil market is ‘self-sanctioning’ Russian energy, analyst says

Kpler Lead Oil Analyst of the Americas Matt Smith joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the rise of crude oil prices as well as the outlook for the market.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), a leading Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company, were sliding this morning after the company reported slowing EV sales yesterday. Investors may also be reacting to news that another EV competitor is raising prices due to rising costs. Nio said yesterday that its vehicle deliveries increased 10% in February, compared to the same time a year ago.

  • Why Veeva Systems Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) were sinking 16.9% as of 10:53 a.m. ET on Thursday. It posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.90, a 15% increase. Veeva forecast adjusted earnings per share of between $0.91 and $0.92 in the first quarter.

  • Why Crocs Shares Plunged in February

    Shares of popular clog and sandal maker Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) have been on a severe downtrend so far this year. While the report detailed an excellent year for Crocs, some additional expenses are anticipated in the near term, which had investors spooked. Crocs completed a strong year in 2021 with fourth-quarter revenue growing about 43% over the prior-year period.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Sell-Off

    The stock market dipped briefly into correction territory last week as global events shook investor confidence before safely rebounding. No one is sure what's going to happen next between war, geopolitical maneuverings, and news of nuclear weapon movements, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the stock market sold off sharply, let alone collapsed. Smart investors will already be prepared for such an event by owning defensive stocks that will be resilient in a downturn and keeping their powder dry so they can move swiftly when opportunity strikes.

  • Why Hexo Shares Soared Today

    Shares of Canadian cannabis company Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) soared at the open Thursday after it and peer Tilray announced plans for a new strategic partnership. As of 10 a.m. ET, Hexo shares were up 11.7% while Tilray stock had sunk 3.3%. The new agreement calls for Tilray to acquire up to $211 million of senior secured convertible notes that Hexo previously issued.

  • Longleaf Partners: “Lumen (LUMN) Remains Underappreciated by the Market and Offer Significant Upside”

    Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners Global Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Longleaf Partners Global Fund added 3.00% in the fourth quarter versus MSCI World’s return of 7.77%. For the full year, the Fund added 8.20%, while the […]

  • 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy Today

    Growth stocks have been particularly hard hit, but value stocks haven't exactly been spared. Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, has been one of the most beaten-down stocks in the market recently. Block generated gross profit of more than $4.4 billion in 2021, and nearly half of that came from the Cash App side of the business, which has grown more than tenfold in the past three years alone.

  • This 6.7%-Yielding Dividend Stock Took Another Step Towards Delivering on a Big Promise

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) recently increased its distribution by 15%, pushing its yield to an attractive 6.7%. The energy company took another step toward achieving that target this week after agreeing to sell its interest in its Canadian operations. The deal will help strengthen its balance sheet and finance its U.S. expansion, potentially freeing up cash flow for further dividend increases.

  • Is it Still Safe to Buy Paypal (PYPL) Shares?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 4.35% was recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, trailing its Benchmarks, the MSCI All Country World Index, and the MSCI World Index […]

  • Intel faces ‘all-or-nothing’ situation, analyst says in downgrade

    Intel Corp. may have gotten a callout in President Joe Biden's State of the Union address earlier in the week, but on Thursday it fell further down Morgan Stanley's list of chip names.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Zoom, Sells Key Entertainment Name

    Ark's Wednesday purchases included $12 million of Shopify and $10 million of Zoom. Ark sold a major entertainment provider.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Now According to Till Bechtolsheimer’s Arosa Capital

    In this article, we will look at 10 energy stocks to buy now according to Till Bechtolsheimer’s Arosa Capital. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, Arosa Capital Management’s investment philosophy, and go to 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Now According to Till Bechtolsheimer’s Arosa Capital. Mr. Till Bechtolsheimer graduated with a bachelor’s […]

  • 2 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying and Analyst Support

    Every investor wants to cut through the noise, and clear away the static of the market signals, but there are thousands of companies trading on the markets, and they put out all sorts of signs regarding their health, viability, and potential for success. Top investors will learn how to cut through that confusion to find that stock that are flashing the right signs – and show the highest potential for gains going forward. A clear signal is needed, and one of the clearest is the pattern of insider

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • EV Charging Company ChargePoint Crushed Guidance. Shares Rise.

    ChargePoint projects $450 to $500 million in sales for the coming four quarters. Wall Street was looking for just $418 million.

  • Cannabis producer Tilray to buy rival HEXO's debt of up to $211 million

    The deal gives HEXO more favourable debt repayment terms, potentially rescuing the company from years-long financial turmoil. U.S-listed shares in HEXO were about 17% higher in pre-market trading. "HEXO has endured a crippling overhang for the past twelve months, due to punitive redemptions and discounted dilutive financings, and we needed to solve this issue in order to make positive progress," said Mark Attanasio, chair of the HEXO's board.

  • Is it High Time to Put Majority of Your Portfolio in Alphabet (GOOG)?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 4.35% was recorded by the fund for the fourth quarter of 2021, trailing its Benchmarks, the MSCI All Country World Index, and the MSCI World Index […]

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • Is Block Stock a Buy Now?

    Block (NYSE: SQ) stock rallied 7% on Feb. 24, just ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings report. How rapidly is Block growing? During the fourth quarter, Block's revenue rose 29% year over year to $4.08 billion, which beat analysts' expectations by $20 million.

  • Pure Storage Stock Is Surging on Earnings. ‘We’re No Longer Just a Niche Player,’ CEO Says.

    Pure Storage, a provider of enterprise-storage systems, beat earnings estimates. Shares are soaring in after-hours trading.