Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) continued to fall in morning trading Tuesday despite much of the rest of the market largely rebounding from yesterday's rout. Although there was no news specific to the theater operator to account for its 4% decline at noon EDT, retail investors may be showing the weakness inherent in its business. AMC's so-called apes, the retail investors who have rallied around the theater operator's stock believing they are on a mission to defeat short-sellers, have largely held strong, though the company's shares have slid 22% over the past week.