Oil prices: Bullish outlook after strong Q1 gains

Crude oil (CL=F, BZ=F) experienced robust growth throughout the first quarter of 2024, concluding the period with prices surpassing the $80 per barrel mark. Production cuts implemented by OPEC+ and the ongoing consolidation in the Permian Basin are anticipated to create a bullish tone for oil price trajectories for the remainder of the year.

