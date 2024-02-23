Oil prices drop amid Fed's debate over rate cut timing

Crude oil prices (CL=F, BZ=F) drop as Federal Reserve officials deliberate over the timeline of interest rate cuts in 2024, with many pushing back against "sooner rather than later" expectations. Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Ines Ferré details the commodity price action tying back to demand and OPEC+'s production cut forecasts.

and OPEC+For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.