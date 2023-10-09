Oil prices jump on Israel-Hamas conflict

Oil prices rose sharply on the news that Hamas attacked Israel. However, Eurasia Group Managing Director for Energy, Climate, and Resources Raad Alkadiri says the conflict has "injected a little bit of risk" and uncertainty in the oil market (CL=F), but fundamentally the market is "being shaped by a longer-term outlook for 2024," which includes concerns about demand.

