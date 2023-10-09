Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 2 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,332.74
    +24.24 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,579.99
    +172.41 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,482.16
    +50.82 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,753.39
    +7.83 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.20
    +3.41 (+4.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.00
    +22.80 (+1.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    +0.28 (+1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0566
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.7970
    +0.0130 (+0.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2233
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.5220
    -0.7520 (-0.50%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,583.08
    -316.62 (-1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    580.55
    -11.27 (-1.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,492.21
    -2.37 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,994.67
    -80.73 (-0.26%)
     

Oil prices jump on Israel-Hamas conflict

Akiko Fujita and Stephanie Mikulich

Oil prices rose sharply on the news that Hamas attacked Israel. However, Eurasia Group Managing Director for Energy, Climate, and Resources Raad Alkadiri says the conflict has "injected a little bit of risk" and uncertainty in the oil market (CL=F), but fundamentally the market is "being shaped by a longer-term outlook for 2024," which includes concerns about demand.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Advertisement