Oil prices have muted reaction to Israel, Iran conflict

Oil prices (BZ=F, CL=F) are on the move on Friday after Israel launched a retaliatory strike against Iran. In addition, national gas prices have begun to move higher with northeastern states potentially feeling more pain at the pump due to late adaptation of summer-blend gas.

Yahoo Finance Reporter Ines Ferré joins Wealth! to break down the price movements in oil and what consumers can expect moving forward.

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino