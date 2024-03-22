As oil prices rise, gas surpasses $3.50 per gallon

Gas (NG=F) prices are rising higher than they were during the same period last year. Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré joins the Live Show to discuss possible drivers of the recent price increases.

Ferré notes that the price hikes are partially seasonal, with demand growing as more drivers hit the road. However, with the price per gallon almost $0.10 higher than a year ago, gasoline's price acceleration may also be sourced to oil (CL=F, BZ=F) rates increasing. This comes against a backdrop of OPEC cuts and Russian refinery interruptions.

Editor's note: This article was written by Gabriel Roy.