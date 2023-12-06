Oil prices slide, ‘Good Buy or Goodbye’ debut: Yahoo Finance Live
Oil prices (CL=F) have hit a 5-month low, falling below $70 per barrel, on concerns about oversupply and weak demand. Oil is trending on Yahoo Finance along with tickers such as Rivian Automotive (RIVN), British American Tobacco (BTI), and Block (SQ). At 3:30 p.m. ET, Yahoo Finance debuts its newest series “Good Buy or Goodbye” where top money managers and analysts share the stocks they are buying and selling right now.
Top guests on Yahoo Finance Live today include:
3:05 p.m. ET -Chris Whalen, Whalen Global Advisors Chairman
3:25 p.m. ET -Rob Thummel, Tortoise Senior Portfolio Manager
4:10 p.m. ET - Mark Clouse, Campbell Soup Company CEO
4:20 p.m. ET - Michael Sonnenshein, Grayscale CEO
4:40 p.m. ET - Stephan Winkelmann, Lamborghini CEO