Oil prices, Treasury yields are top equity risks: Strategist

Earnings season is underway and many investors are seeking out bright spots despite uncertainty, especially in the oil sector due to ongoing geopolitical conflicts. Truist Co-Chief Investment Officer and Chief Market Strategist Keith Lerner joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on where investors should be looking.

Lerner insists that investors will have to look at markets from a global lens: "What is this [conflict] going to do to the global economy and how does this manifest itself into oil prices?”

