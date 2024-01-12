Oil rally sparked mainly by 'nervousness of traders': Expert

Oil markets (CL=F, BZ=F) face renewed geopolitical tensions after US and UK strikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen, resulting in a slight rally. The Energy World Founder Dan Dicker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss disruptions in the global energy trade.

While saying Houthi forces are not "a tremendous threat" to global energy flows, Dicker ties the conflict to decades-long efforts by Iran to disrupt Western oil infrastructure in the region. For now, he attributes crude oil's price bounce more to the "nervousness of traders" than supply shortfalls.

Dicker notes global oil demand has shakily rebounded post-pandemic contrary to what was expected. US oil demand has dropped considerably even as producers pump at records of 13.2 million barrels a day.

"Anytime there is any kind of geopolitical risks that's kind of drummed up, you get some weak shorts who tend to... run for the exits," Dicker tells Yahoo Finance, adding, "And that's why you see the rally today."

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith.