Crude oil (CL=F, BZ=F) is down 25% from a late summer high that hit $95 per barrel. Inventory challenges and demand concerns ripple through international markets after OPEC's 2024 production cut announcement.

Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferré reports on the state of the oil market and the ongoing impact of geopolitical unrest on oil prices.

