Oil slides as China’s economic slowdown raises concerns

Reuters
The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index fell 6 points to 49 this month, the eighth consecutive monthly decline and the lowest reading outside of the pandemic era since 2014, a survey released on Monday showed. The Fed's increasingly aggressive fight to quash high inflation by lifting borrowing costs has already begun to be felt in the housing sector, which is highly sensitive to interest rates. Meanwhile, a separate survey by the New York Fed showed the "Empire State" index on current business conditions plummeted 42.4 points to a reading of -31.3 this month.