Oil tumbles as OPEC+ delays key meeting

STORY: U.S. crude oil prices dropped below $75 a barrel on Wednesday after OPEC+ unexpectedly delayed a key meeting to discuss production cuts that was scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Sources told Reuters the meeting was postponed after a disagreement emerged around current production levels of some African countries, and possible cuts associated with them.

OPEC+, which includes several of the world’s oil petroleum exporting countries and allies such as Russia, said the meeting will now take place November 30th.

Analysts had predicted before the delay that OPEC+ was likely to extend or even deepen oil supply cuts into next year.

Both Brent and WTI oil benchmarks have fallen for four straight weeks. Brent, trading at roughly $79 a barrel on Wednesday, is down from near $98 in late September, with prices pressured by demand concerns and a potential economic slowdown.