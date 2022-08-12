U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,280.15
    +72.88 (+1.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,761.05
    +424.38 (+1.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,047.19
    +267.27 (+2.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,016.61
    +41.36 (+2.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.94
    -2.40 (-2.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.20
    +10.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    20.79
    +0.44 (+2.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0260
    -0.0066 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8490
    -0.0390 (-1.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2135
    -0.0067 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.5020
    +0.5030 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,151.57
    +9.74 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    575.26
    +3.98 (+0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,500.89
    +34.98 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     

Olo stock plummets as restaurants delay switch to ordering software

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • OLO

Yahoo Finance Live checks out Olo stock following data concerning the rate of restaurants switching ordering software.

Recommended Stories