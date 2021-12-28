Omicron: Delta is an example of 'what happens to markets,' strategist says

MarketWatch

In early 1984, I entered the Forbes building on lower Fifth Avenue in Manhattan for the first time, and I was scared. Forbes broke landmark stories on securities fraud, the burgeoning takeover movement, Michael Milken’s junk bond empire, and a brash New York real estate developer who claimed to be richer than he actually was. The much-feared top editor was Jim Michaels, one of a generation of newsroom tyrants who were The Devil Wears Prada of their time, but in black brogues, not stiletto heels.