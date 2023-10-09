The one question the Fed and investors are starting to ask

Despite uncertainty looming in Monday's early trading, markets appear more focused on what the Fed has to say than be rattled by Israel's declaration of war on Hamas. Sage Advisory Managing Partner and Chief Investment Strategist Rob Williams breaks down Fed officials' latest statements on the direction of interest rates and their impact on the bond market.

"Equity markets were looking a little wobbly [this morning] and then they... caught a little bit on Fed comments," Williams says, eyeing Fed commentary and wondering: "Are rates higher due to economic strength that's going to continue to go and require more hikes? OR is the curve getting steeper because investors are starting to demand term premium?"

