How one startup is making undersea data centers sustainable

Ines Ferré and Cindy Mizaku

From storing information to powering the internet, data centers enable us to do everything online. In order for these data centers to function, the facilities require a ton of power to process the volume of data running through servers and the cooling systems to maintain them.

Subsea Cloud Founder and CEO Maxie Reynolds joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how her startup aims to remedy the environmental toll of cloud usage by building sustainable centers underwater. The ocean’s cold temperatures provide the ideal environment to prevent overheating, while being situated near coastlines provides greater access to renewable energy sources.

According to Reynolds, placing data centers underwater reduces carbon emissions by 40 percent and financial costs by 70 percent.

With the push to use AI at high-frequency speeds, Reynolds said that she sees big tech companies moving towards building underwater data centers in the future. In response to pushback that underwater data centers are too costly, Reynolds said that it benefits to have a “subsea engineer to know how to do it effectively, that’s what’s missing from an analyst’s viewpoint.”

