Online marketplace StockX aids in access to consumer products amid supply constraints
Jesse Einhorn, StockX Senior Economist, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss holiday shopping trends and consumer goods amid the supply chain crunch.
Macquarie Analyst Chad Beynon joins the Yahoo Finance Live team to discuss AMC's Q3 earnings report.
AMD CEO Lisa Su speaks with Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi about the semiconductor manufacturer's new partnership with Meta, formerly Facebook, and their growth within the United States' semiconductor industry.
Shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) charged sharply higher Monday, surging as much as 27.7%. The catalyst that drove the digital advertising maven higher was third-quarter financial results that sailed past even the most bullish expectations. The Trade Desk delivered revenue of $301.1 million, up 39% year over year, calming investor fears that its growth might be slowing.
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, today reported its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.
Shares of exercise bike and treadmill maker Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) got destroyed on Friday, plunging more than 35% in a day after beating earnings and revenues for fiscal Q1 2022 -- but giving weak guidance for the rest of this year. Peloton stock is down again this morning, falling 11% through 11:10 a.m. EST as negative reactions from Wall Street continued to roll in. Today, TheFly.com is reporting one more downgrade -- from Argus -- and one final price target reduction -- from Roth Capital -- straggling in.
What happened The week started off on a high note for cannabis investors. Here's how some of the most popular marijuana stocks fared today: Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON), up 25.7% Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), up 15.
The tech billionaire is worried about his own sector. This is where he's finding comfort.
Roblox, the platform that allows users to interact and build virtual worlds, said it would credit developers on its platform $6.8 million for payouts it estimates were lost during a late-October outage.
When the stock market closed on Friday, the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was around $61,000 and the price of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was around $4,500. Companies like Riot Blockchain and CleanSpark are playing a large role in the price of Bitcoin going up in 2021. Both are Bitcoin miners and the mining process unlocks new bitcoins over time.
The space tourism company reports its Q3 2021 earnings, reporting strong demand for seats as the private space race heats up.
The big money pot for highways, bridges and other projects means these companies are expected to grow earnings at double-digit rates.
Perhaps no investor has demonstrated how powerful an ally time can be than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has led Berkshire to an average annual return of 20% on the nose, through 2020. This might not sound like much nominally, but when examined in aggregate through 2021's year-to-date gains, it works out to an increase in Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) of almost 3,500,000%.
THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I’m 36 years old. I have about $53,000 in a money-market savings account. I keep anywhere from $1,000 to $2,500 in a checking account. I have about $290,000 in my retirement.
Fuel cell stocks rocketed on Monday after the House of Representatives finally passed a landmark $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, paving the way for long-awaited federal spending on America's infrastructure, including big investments in clean energy. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): up 15%. The bill that passed Nov. 5 calls for investments across the infrastructure sector, including $7.5 billion on zero- and low-emission buses and ferries and another $7.5 billion on electric-vehicle charging infrastructure.
Investors expect big things ahead from EV charging and battery stocks under the Biden administration.
After taking a short breather on Friday, shares of graphics and AI semiconductors specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) resumed their inexorable march higher on Monday, shooting up 2.4% through 10:40 a.m. EST. You can thank Roundhill Investments for that. Granted, you may not actually know who Roundhill Investments is -- the ETF sponsor isn't exactly a household name!
Stocks related to electric vehicles jumped on Monday after Congress passed an infrastructure bill. Tesla fell after Elon Musk tweeted about selling 10% of his stake.
As the Biden administration signals a move to address high gas prices, Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details the latest price action.
At Insider Monkey, we pore over the filings of nearly 873 top investment firms every quarter, a process we have now completed for the latest reporting period. The data we’ve gathered as a result gives us access to a wealth of collective knowledge based on these firms’ portfolio holdings as of June 30th. In this […]
What happened Shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) were jumping 9.4% as of 12:27 p.m. EST on Monday. The gain came after the company provided its third-quarter update earlier in the day. Editas reported revenue in the third quarter of $62.