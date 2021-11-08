U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,701.70
    +4.17 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,432.22
    +104.27 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,982.36
    +10.77 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,442.74
    +5.66 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.02
    +0.09 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.20
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.52
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1590
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4970
    +0.0440 (+3.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3562
    +0.0060 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.2800
    -0.1200 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    67,543.59
    +4,530.84 (+7.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,635.94
    +27.71 (+1.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,300.40
    -3.56 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,507.05
    -104.52 (-0.35%)
     

Online marketplace StockX aids in access to consumer products amid supply constraints

Jesse Einhorn, StockX Senior Economist, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss holiday shopping trends and consumer goods amid the supply chain crunch.

Recommended Stories