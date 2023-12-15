Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 1 hour 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,708.08
    -11.47 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,182.38
    -65.97 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,781.22
    +19.66 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,975.46
    -25.05 (-1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.60
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    2,033.00
    -11.90 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    24.09
    -0.30 (-1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0894
    -0.0103 (-0.94%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9280
    -0.0020 (-0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2683
    -0.0081 (-0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.2900
    +0.4010 (+0.28%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,059.89
    -834.81 (-1.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    869.51
    -19.72 (-2.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.36
    -72.62 (-0.95%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,970.55
    +284.30 (+0.87%)
     

Online sales fall when a physical store closes: Study

Angel Smith and Rachelle Akuffo

November's better-than-expected retail sales underscored resilient consumer demand, though department stores struggled, seeing a 2.5% drop in activity. ICSC CEO Tom McGee joined Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo to discuss the "halo effect" brick-and-mortar stores can have on e-commerce.

McGee highlights data showing that opening a physical store can lift a retailer's digital sales by nearly 7%. However, shuttering physical locations can cause online sales in the trade area surrounding that location to fall 11.5% on average. While younger consumers have technology "integrated into their life," McGee notes their preference trends align very closely with baby boomers when it comes to enjoying the in-store experience.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Advertisement