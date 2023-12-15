Online sales fall when a physical store closes: Study

November's better-than-expected retail sales underscored resilient consumer demand, though department stores struggled, seeing a 2.5% drop in activity. ICSC CEO Tom McGee joined Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo to discuss the "halo effect" brick-and-mortar stores can have on e-commerce.

McGee highlights data showing that opening a physical store can lift a retailer's digital sales by nearly 7%. However, shuttering physical locations can cause online sales in the trade area surrounding that location to fall 11.5% on average. While younger consumers have technology "integrated into their life," McGee notes their preference trends align very closely with baby boomers when it comes to enjoying the in-store experience.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.