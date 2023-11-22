Online shoppers spent $63B so far this holiday season: Report

Adobe Analytics has its latest read on online holiday shopping. From November 1 to November 20, online shoppers spent $63.2 billion, up 5% from last year. The report also highlights the growth in mobile shopping, which Adobe expects to reach $113 billion dollars during the November to December period, up nearly 14% year-over-year. Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Brooke DiPalma breaks down the report, including the best times to find deals.

