Online shopping declines as workers return to the office
Yahoo Finance Live’s Jared Blikre breaks down the chart of the day.
CFRA Senior Industry Analyst Angelo Zino joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s offer to buy Twitter for $41.39 billion after backing out from joining the social media platforms board of directors.
What happened Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) surged 43% on Wednesday, following positive analyst commentary. So what On Monday, Veru announced that an interim analysis of a phase 3 study showed that its oral antiviral-drug candidate sabizabulin cut deaths in hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 by 55%.
A recovering commercial aviation industry and a robust defense business make this aviation and defense giant a buy.
Investors may not expect there to be significant information contained within a regular press release, especially one that merely announces the closing of a transaction that investors have been aware of for some time. When Sundial announced that it was acquiring alcohol retailer Alcanna, it was a move that seemed a bit out of the blue. After all, Sundial is in the cannabis business, and diversifying into a whole other area didn't appear to make much sense.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk goes all in on Twitter.
The current environment has been downright awful for mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs). The two biggest mortgage REITs are Annaly Capital (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC). The mortgage REIT sector has struggled this year as the Fed prepares to reverse the extraordinary measures it took to stimulate the economy in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yahoo Finance Live’s Jared Blikre and Brian Sozzi discuss how Twitter and Tesla stocks are trading given Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s offer to buy the social media platform.
When it comes to AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), investors have been worrying about one thing: an eventual drop in sales of its blockbuster Humira. The immunosuppressive drug is used for various diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis. First, it's important to note that Humira is a major drug for AbbVie.
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own "physical things" when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said "As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won't sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw."
Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43bn P&O suspends Dover-Calais ferry services as Easter travel chaos deepens FTSE 100 stumbles as inflation surges Ben Wright: Germany's cowardice over Russian gas makes a mockery of eurozone solidarity Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter. Tesla shares are falling, Twitter is rising and overall both stocks are worth less.
In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy in April according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some stocks that Jim Cramer is buying, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer. The stock market has reacted sharply to the latest consumer price numbers released […]
Elon Musk is offering $54.20 a share for all of Twitter--–and you don’t need to work up a discounted cash flow analysis to see how he arrived at the price.
The pharmacy chain operator says revenue for the full year will be up to $23.5 billion, higher than Wall Street's prediction of $21.41 billion.
Some economists are forecasting a recession in the near term, but that shouldn't stop you from investing.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's top chip foundry, on Thursday smashed expectations for the first quarter. But TSM stock wavered.
There's good reason to expect a further downside in the market -- but there's no sense in waiting to scoop up these bargain buys.
