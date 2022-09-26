OPEC+ oil volume 'will stay the course': Strategist
The Schork Group Principal Stephen Schork joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the U.S. energy outlook, OPEC+, and how inclement weather will impact oil prices.
The Schork Group Principal Stephen Schork joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the U.S. energy outlook, OPEC+, and how inclement weather will impact oil prices.
Shares of theater owner AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) plunged 6% early Monday on news related to its recently created AMC Preferred Equity (NYSE: APE) units. Investors holding out hope for a recovery in AMC's business were originally excited when the company issued the new equity units to existing shareholders as a special dividend. AMC Preferred Equity units (APEs) began trading on the New York Stock Exchange just over a month ago, on Aug. 22.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been downright awful for the mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector. In the early days of the pandemic, liquidity in the mortgage market dried up and the companies were beset with margin calls. Then pay attention to the mortgage REIT sector.
In the early days of the pandemic, if there was one coronavirus vaccine stock investors were betting on, it was Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech stock soared more than 2,700% in 2020 as it developed its vaccine candidate. In the same timeframe, Pfizer shares hardly budged.
In this video, I will be talking about the red flag that is waving above Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) right now. Twitter is set to depose Elon Musk on Monday, Sept. 26, and it could last three days. Some Tesla bulls hope that a settlement might be reached instead of going to trial on Oct.
Costco's last membership fee increase kicked in on June 1, 2017.
The selling in stock markets looks poised to continues, warns veteran strategist Sam Stovall.
Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) climbed higher Monday morning, adding as much as 3.1%. The catalyst that sent the e-commerce giant higher were reports the company will hold a second Prime Day sale this year, which will kick off in just weeks. In a press release that dropped early this morning, the company introduced Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, a shopping event exclusively for Prime members, which will be held on Oct. 11-12.
(Bloomberg) -- John Paulson became a billionaire after his hedge fund effectively shorted more than $25 billion of mortgage securities at the dawn of the global financial crisis. As he sizes up yet another frothy housing market some 15 years later, the founder of Paulson & Co. says another downturn in US home prices may be in the cards -- but the banking system is in a much better condition to handle it. Paulson sat down with Bloomberg for a wide-ranging interview at the Union League of Philadel
On another brutal day for the markets, casino stock Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) was defying gravity, up an impressive 12.8% as of 1:45 p.m. ET. The reason all comes down to China, where officials in the special administrative region of Macau said the government would begin easing COVID-19 restrictions on Chinese citizens beginning in November. Wynn gets an outsized portion of its revenue and earnings from Macau, so it's no surprise its struggling stock is rallying in response.
Zacks.com users have recently been watching Energy Transfer LP (ET) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.
In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to read about some more oil stocks, go directly to 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The oil sector has rebounded from the lows of the pandemic this year and prices have […]
Investors are trying to decide if Volkswagen's new joint venture is good or bad news for QuantumScape.
When it comes to building wealth over time, it's hard to beat a strategy of dollar-cost averaging into a broad index fund.
Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.
Zacks.com users have recently been watching Alibaba (BABA) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.
Don't look now, but Blue Origin just had another "anomaly" -- and the future for investing in space tourism just got a little bit less certain. On Monday, Sept. 12, an unmanned New Shepard rocket operated by Blue Origin -- the space tourism venture established by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos -- suffered a booster failure about a minute after launch. The good news is that the rocket's escape capsule operated as designed, boosting away from the rocket core and then parachuting back down to Earth.
Marijuana stocks got hammered along with the rest of the growth stocks last week, with Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), for example, losing 10% for the week -- nearly twice as much as the rest of the Nasdaq -- Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) dropping 15%, and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) getting smoked for a 16% loss. Through 10:20 a.m. ET, all three stocks are back in the green today, with Canopy gaining 4.9%, Aurora up 5.8%, and Tilray leading the pack higher with a 6.7% gain. According to Marijuana Moment, a move by Wisconsin governor Tony Evers to permit citizen voting on referenda could make it easier to pass marijuana legalization in that state.
Farmland Partners’ shares plummeted after a report said the company was in trouble. Prosecutors and regulators have been examining what happened.
Occidental (OXY) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.
RRC, NLY and SRT made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on September 26, 2022.