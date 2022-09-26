OPEC+ oil volume 'will stay the course': Strategist

Motley Fool

Marijuana stocks got hammered along with the rest of the growth stocks last week, with Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), for example, losing 10% for the week -- nearly twice as much as the rest of the Nasdaq -- Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) dropping 15%, and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) getting smoked for a 16% loss. Through 10:20 a.m. ET, all three stocks are back in the green today, with Canopy gaining 4.9%, Aurora up 5.8%, and Tilray leading the pack higher with a 6.7% gain. According to Marijuana Moment, a move by Wisconsin governor Tony Evers to permit citizen voting on referenda could make it easier to pass marijuana legalization in that state.