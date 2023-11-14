Open enrollment: How employers can navigate challenges

Open enrollment periods for benefits programs and health insurance coverage have begun for insurance providers and US companies, where many employers are tasked with balancing employee needs with managing costs. Aflac (AFL) US Chief HR Officer Jeri Hawthorne joins Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani to discuss strategies for planning a successful enrollment process and understanding the material.

Hawthorne emphasizes open communication on employee offerings, stating employers need to "actively communicate what those offerings are on a regular basis."

Hawthorne predicts that with a diversity of new services — including mental healthcare providers and possibly weight loss medication — many employers will find ways to save money while attempting to meet needs, stating “there will be an increase in cost-sharing."

