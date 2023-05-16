U.S. markets close in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,122.14
    -14.14 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,129.56
    -219.04 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,376.27
    +11.06 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,741.89
    -19.66 (-1.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.85
    -0.26 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    2,005.50
    -17.20 (-0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    -0.37 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0862
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5570
    +0.0490 (+1.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2484
    -0.0041 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6360
    +0.5710 (+0.42%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,048.69
    -362.83 (-1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    597.08
    -0.42 (-0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,745.98
    -31.72 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,842.99
    +216.65 (+0.73%)
     

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testifies before Congress on AI innovation, oversight concerns

Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance tech reporters Allie Garfinkle and Dan Howley discuss OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testifying before Congress, how AI will impact society, and the pros and cons to AI regulation.