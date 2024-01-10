OpenAI launches GPT Store, a marketplace for AI created apps

Artificial intelligence firm OpenAI unveils its online GPT Store at CES 2024 (Consumer Electronics Show), a marketplace for ChatGPT users to develop and market their AI-powered apps.

Yahoo Finance's Madison Mills, Josh Schafer, and Pras Subramanian review the capabilities of this new feature to appeal to broader consumer segments.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.