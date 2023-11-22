Will OpenAI's new board members get the firm back on track?

OpenAI's board is getting a makeover and expansion as per terms of Sam Altman's reinstatement as the AI firm's CEO. Former Salesforce Co-CEO Bret Taylor (CRM) and former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers will now hold board seats, while experts speculate whether Microsoft (MSFT) — which owns a 49% stake in OpenAI — could push for its own seat at the table.

Forbes Senior Editor Alex Konrad highlights who else these figures could bring onto OpenAI's board of directors, believing this board won't be "the exact board a year or two from now."

"The prevailing narrative is more of that OpenAI is going to get back to what it was doing and that this will be hopefully a blip or a distraction from the mission they were on," Konrad tells Yahoo Finance.

