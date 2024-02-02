What the options market is revealing about the 2024 election

The 2024 election is still several months away, but options traders are already expecting some movement in the markets, with the VIX futures curve showing volatility increasing as November nears. tastylive Head of Options Strategy Jermal Chandler tells Yahoo Finance Live to expect "sector dispersion" based on which candidate wins, given that the Republican and Democratic nominees will have very different policies.

Watch the video above to hear Chandler explain how options traders are not only factoring the election into their strategies.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich