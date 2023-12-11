Oracle stock falls after reporting mixed Q2 results

Oracle (ORCL) reported mixed second quarter results. Adjusted earnings of $1.34 per share topped Wall Street estimates of $1.33, but adjusted revenue of $12.94 billion was less than the expected $13.05 billion. Oracle CEO Safra Catz says in the release that demand for the companies Cloud Infrastructure and Generative AI services "is increasing at an astronomical rate." Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the report.

