Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,622.44
    +18.07 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,404.93
    +157.06 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,432.49
    +28.51 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,883.68
    +2.86 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.41
    +0.18 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,997.30
    -17.20 (-0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    23.12
    -0.15 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0767
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2390
    -0.0060 (-0.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2556
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.1680
    +1.2750 (+0.88%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    41,130.14
    -2,708.37 (-6.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    850.06
    -64.75 (-7.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.89
    -9.58 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,791.80
    +483.94 (+1.50%)
     

Oracle stock falls after reporting mixed Q2 results

1
Julie Hyman and Stephanie Mikulich

Oracle (ORCL) reported mixed second quarter results. Adjusted earnings of $1.34 per share topped Wall Street estimates of $1.33, but adjusted revenue of $12.94 billion was less than the expected $13.05 billion. Oracle CEO Safra Catz says in the release that demand for the companies Cloud Infrastructure and Generative AI services "is increasing at an astronomical rate." Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the report.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Advertisement