Ousted OpenAI boss Altman to join Microsoft

STORY: Ousted OpenAI boss Sam Altman has a new job.

Microsoft chief Satya Nadella says he'll be leading a new advanced AI research team at the Silicon Valley titan.

The news comes after a weekend of confusion over Altman's fate.

He was ousted as boss of ChatGPT-firm OpenAI on Friday (November 17), with the move sending shockwaves through the tech sector.

The board of the chatbot maker said he was responsible for a “breakdown of communications”.

But Altman was then spotted at company HQ in San Francisco on Sunday (November 19).

That’s according to tech publication The Information, which says he was invited back by interim CEO Mira Murati.

Reuters reported that he was considering a swift return, and big changes to the company’s governance.

Later the same day, The Information reported that he definitely would not come back, despite the apparent efforts by executives.

It cited a statement by a board director.

Instead, Reuters sources say former Twitch boss Emmett Shear is OpenAI's new interim CEO.

He co-founded the Amazon-owned video streaming service, but stepped down earlier this year.

Microsoft's Nadella said he looked forward to working with Shear and the new leadership team at OpenAI.