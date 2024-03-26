Ousted WeWork CEO Adam Neumann bids to buy back company: WSJ

According to a Wall Street Journal report, WeWork (WEWKQ) Co-Founder and former CEO Adam Neumann is seeking to buy back the company he once led. Neumann has reportedly submitted a bid to acquire WeWork for a staggering $500 million, coming as the company fights to improve its financial performance after filing for bankruptcy back in November.

