Ousted WeWork CEO Adam Neumann bids to buy back company: WSJ

Seana Smith and Brad Smith

According to a Wall Street Journal report, WeWork (WEWKQ) Co-Founder and former CEO Adam Neumann is seeking to buy back the company he once led. Neumann has reportedly submitted a bid to acquire WeWork for a staggering $500 million, coming as the company fights to improve its financial performance after filing for bankruptcy back in November.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith

