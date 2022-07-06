Overstock.com CEO details the tough retail environment, discounting, and bitcoin

TechCrunch

Lawyers representing two former Tesla employees who were terminated in mid-June have filed an emergency motion asking a judge to prohibit the EV automaker from forcing workers to sign releases in exchange for less severance than federal law provides. The plaintiffs, who allege that the company did not provide the 60 days of advance notice required by federal law during a recent round of layoffs, filed a motion Tuesday asking the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas “to restrict Tesla's ability to continue seeking releases from employees in exchange for one week of severance.” John Lynch and Daxton Hartsfield were let go mid-June from Tesla’s Gigafactory 2 in Sparks, Nevada, along with more than 500 other employees, according to the complaint.