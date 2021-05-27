How to own the room on Zoom

U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

Yahoo Finance’s Sibile Marcellus reports how to make virtual business meetings as effective and productive as possible.

  • Bank of Canada seen cutting bond purchases further as lockdowns ease

    Canada's trailblazing central bank is likely to cut its bond-buying program again this year, possibly as soon as July, as provinces ease curbs to contain the coronavirus pandemic and inflation pressures build, analysts said. Strategists from half of Canada's six largest banks expect the Bank of Canada to dial back its bond purchases to C$2 billion ($1.65 billion) per week or less - from the current level of C$3 billion per week - at the central bank's July policy announcement, while the remainder see a reduction in October. By April next year or earlier, purchases are likely to be C$1 billion per week or less, and continue for some time to offset the amount of bonds maturing on the central bank's balance sheet, the analysts said this week.

  • U.S. SEC considering new rules to tackle SPACS, crypto tokens

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is considering new rules to protect investors amid a surge in the use of special purpose acquisition companies (SPACS) as capital-raising vehicles, its new chair will tell lawmakers. SPACs are listed shell companies that raise cash to acquire and take public a private company, allowing targets to sidestep the stricter regulatory checks of an initial public offering. Gary Gensler, in prepared testimony to the financial services and general government subcommittee of the U.S. House Appropriations panel on Wednesday, said that overseeing SPACS has also placed demands on the resources at the watchdog, which has seen a 4% decline in its staff overall since 2016.

  • Big Oil’s Climate-Change Takedown Arrives With Stunning Rebukes

    (Bloomberg) -- Fresh from striking a hammer blow in the boardrooms of the world’s biggest oil companies, the climate movement has a clear message: the energy transition is happening and there’s no turning back.Just five years ago, environmental activists were limited to waving placards outside of annual meetings and to the odd shareholder proposal, inevitably rebuffed by the boards and management teams. On Wednesday by contrast, stock investors ousted two Exxon Mobil Corp. directors seen as insufficiently attuned to the threat of climate change, while Chevron Corp. shareholders voted for a proposal to compel the company to reduce pollution by its customers. Royal Dutch Shell Plc was ordered to slash emissions harder and faster than planned by a Dutch court.It was a humiliating loss for Exxon, the Western world’s biggest oil company, made worse by the fact that the the effort was championed by an activist with just a 0.02% stake. Chief executive officer and Chairman Darren Woods battled against the tiny fund for weeks, calling its nominees “unqualified,” and offering concessions just hours before the annual meeting. The board even held up the vote in a last-ditch attempt to secure more support.It was to no avail. The climate movement is now so mainstream that the world’s largest institutional investors were willing to back Engine No. 1, a group of little-known activists who only established their fund six months ago, over one of the biggest titans in corporate America. BlackRock Inc., the second-largest holder of Exxon with a 6.6% stake, voted for three of the four new directors nominated by Engine No. 1, according to a vote bulletin published Wednesday. The asset manager said it was “concerned about Exxon’s strategic direction” and could benefit from the addition of the new directors.“It’s a big deal for Exxon, but it’s a watershed moment for the oil and gas industry,” said Fred Krupp, president of the Environmental Defense Fund. “It’s no longer tenable for companies like Exxon Mobil to defy calls to align their business strategies with decarbonizing the economy.”A missed revolutionTuesday’s events mark a rude awakening for Big Oil’s powerful executives, who long marched to the beat of their own drum, with little need to take advice from shareholders on how to run their businesses. For much of the decade before the 2014 oil crash, energy companies were among the biggest cash cows in the stock market and the cornerstone of most major pension funds.At the heart of their power was one iron-clad macroeconomic rule of the last half-century: the developed world’s thirst for energy was growing, and Big Oil had it. But in the past decade, the U.S. shale revolution and the climate movement disrupted that trend from the supply and demand sides, respectively.For too long, Exxon -- and to a large extent, its rivals -- missed them both.It wasn’t just that the supermajors were late to shale, but that they failed to appreciate what the massive new supply meant for the global crude market. From 2008 to 2014, the world was moving from a perceived shortage of oil to an abundance of it. But as old fields in Texas were being revived by fracking, Big Oil continued to pursue capital-intensive projects in the Arctic and Canada’s oil sands.This not only damaged financial returns over the long term, but it also put Exxon and its peers firmly in the crosshairs of a movement that was increasingly targeting corporate America.“The link between climate change and financial investments are undeniable,” said Aeisha Mastagni, a fund manager at California State Teachers’ Retirement System, the second-largest U.S.-state pension fund and an early backer of Engine No. 1.While the environmental activist movement has been successful in targeting Big Oil and its allies, it has not yet solved the far bigger problem of tackling the world’s consumption of crude. Exxon, Chevron, Shell, BP Plc and Total SE together produce less than 15% of global crude supply. Even if they retreat, others may step in to fill the gap unless consumers are willing to make some hard choices about their lifestyle.Lightning rodEven compared with its peers, Exxon has long been a lightning rod for criticism. Former CEO Lee Raymond vociferously opposed the 1998 Kyoto Protocol, one of the first globally coordinated agreements to reduce carbon emissions, citing the “uncertainty” around climate science. While the company’s stance evolved over time -- it backed the 2015 Paris Agreement -- under Woods it still clung to the belief that demand for oil and gas would persist, and that Exxon would be the one to supply it.The difference between the American oil titans and their rivals in Europe grew wider over the last few years when Shell, BP and Total committed to net zero emissions targets by mid-century. In 2020, Woods famously dismissed these targets, some of which rely on asset sales, as a “beauty competition” that would do little to halt climate change. Later that year, internal Exxon documents leaked to Bloomberg News revealed that Woods’s $200 billion, seven-year expansion plan was projected to increase annual emissions 17% by 2025, equivalent to the entire output of Greece.The coronavirus pandemic forced Woods to reverse course on much of his expansion plan, cutting capital spending by about a third all the way out to 2025. But by then the damage was done. Exxon’s debt ballooned 40% to around $70 billion in 2020, and it posted its first annual loss in at least four decades, incurring the biggest writedown in its modern history. The company was also removed from the Dow Jones Industrial Average.Investor discontentExxon’s financial performance may have been the impetus for Engine No. 1’s campaign, but it was the company’s environmental record that loomed large over the actual vote. Environmental, social and governance investing has gained increasing importance within the country’s biggest asset managers, due in part to demand from climate-conscious clients.Vanguard Group, BlackRock and State Street Corp., Exxon’s top three investors, are all members of the Net Zero Managers Initiative, which supports the goal of eliminating net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The CEOs of BlackRock and State Street have are keen to paint themselves as catalysts for energy transition as they themselves become targets of environmental activism.None of this was lost on Engine No. 1., which seized on investor discontent over returns and used it to amplify its criticism of Exxon’s unwillingness to adapt. “A refusal to accept that fossil fuel demand may decline in decades to come has led to a failure to take even initial steps towards evolution, and to obfuscating rather than addressing long-term business risk,” the activist said in a recent presentation.To ease investor discontent, Exxon must separate the roles of CEO and Chairman and increase transparency over its future plans, according to Iancu Daramus of Legal & General Investment Management, a top 20 shareholder. The company also needs to set “ambitious emissions targets befitting an iconic company of this scale and stature,” he said.Exxon did take a series of measures, such as publishing new emissions reduction targets, talking up new low-carbon technology ventures and buying more renewable power to fund its operations. But the company still appeared tone-deaf to investor demands.“When we did meet with the company the executive management team does most of the talking,” said Mastagni of CalSTRS. “They were unwilling to listen to shareholder concerns.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Minor Trend Changes to Up on Trade Through 90.280

    The direction of the June U.S. Dollar Index on Thursday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the minor pivot at 90.215.

  • Vlieghe Revives Pound Gains With Hint at Early BOE Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The Bank of England could raise interest rates early next year if the labor market recovers smoothly after the end of the furlough program, according to policy maker Gertjan Vlieghe. The pound jumped.Vlieghe, a member of the BOE’s Monetary Policy Committee, said Thursday that such “upside” scenario hinges on a forecast-beating economic recovery, potentially lower unemployment and subdued wage pressures.While he laid out more pessimistic outcomes and didn’t even rule out the use of negative interest rates, the market’s reaction signals investors are honing in on the potential of a rip-roaring recovery.“It would probably take until the first quarter of next year to have a clear view of the post-furlough unemployment and wage dynamics, so a rise in Bank Rate could be appropriate soon after, along a slightly steeper path than in my central case,” Vlieghe said.The comments fueled a gain of as much as 0.5% for the pound, the biggest one-day advance among the Group-of-10 currencies. The currency had pulled back last week after rallying toward the highest level since 2018.The yield on U.K. government 10-year bonds, known as gilts, also rose, while money markets boosted bets on BOE rate hikes.“The MPC doves are slowly but surely turning to balanced -- this is a turning point for gilts,” said Peter Chatwell, head of multi-asset strategy at Mizuho.Vlieghe, however, said any improvement in the labor market after the expiry of government support this year was subject to “significant uncertainty.”“We are talking about millions of workers, and even if only a small share of them end up in unemployment later this year, that could lead to a rise in unemployment that is of macro-economic significance,” he said.Under Vlieghe’s central scenario, the BOE is unlikely to raise borrowing costs until well into 2022. The central bank lowered its benchmark rate twice last year to a record-low of 0.1%.Vlieghe, who joined the MPC in 2015, is in his final months in the role, with his term due to expire on Aug. 31.“It’s very useful because he’s someone who’s relatively central and very well regarded,’ said Victoria Clarke, chief U.K. economist at Banco Santander SA. “Every city economist has their own view on what might happen after the furlough scheme ends and here’s a slightly more explicit judgment on where policy might move off the back of it.”(Adds economist quote in final paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Daily Gold News: Wednesday, May 26 – Gold Breaking Above $1,900

    Gold is 0.5% higher this morning following breaking above $1,900. What about the other precious metals?

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street edges up as U.S. bond yields stay tame

    U.S. stocks closed out Wednesday's session with modest gains as recent comments from Federal Reserve officials helped tamp down concerns about runaway inflation and kept bond yields in check. Stocks such as Tesla and Alphabet, which have struggled in recent weeks as bond yields advanced due to rising inflation worries, were among the top boosts to the benchmark S&P 500 index with the 10-year U.S. Treasury note holding below the 1.6% level.

  • Bank of Korea Sees Threat to Financial System in Leveraged Crypto Trading

    The central bank governor has pledged to monitor transactions of Korea's financial institutions associated with leveraged crypto trading.

  • WhatsApp sues Indian government over new privacy rules - sources

    WhatsApp has filed a lawsuit in Delhi against the Indian government seeking to block regulations coming into force on Wednesday that experts say would compel Facebook's messaging app to break privacy protections, sources said. The case asks the Delhi High Court to declare that one of the new IT rules is a violation of privacy rights in India's constitution since it requires social media companies to identify the "first originator of information" when authorities demand it, people familiar with the lawsuit told Reuters. The WhatsApp lawsuit escalates a growing struggle between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and tech giants including Facebook, Google's parent Alphabet and Twitter in one of their key global growth markets.

  • Market Wrap: Ether Trading Volume Up, Closing In on Bitcoin; Crypto Market Struggles

    Action in the ether market might take the spotlight from bitcoin over time due to very different mechanics between the two assets.

  • China’s crackdown on bitcoin mining is getting real

    The draft rules, which will be open for public comment until June 1, could set a precedent for other bitcoin mining hubs in China.

  • RPT-New hedge funds bask in Exxon's climate spotlight

    The successful board challenge against Exxon Mobil Corp casts a spotlight on two recently launched sustainability-focused investment firms that took opposite sides in the high-stakes battle: Engine No. 1 and Inclusive Capital Partners. Engine No. 1 set the spark in January by formally nominating four directors to Exxon's board, accusing it of not moving fast enough to diversify away from fossil fuels. Inclusive Capital Partners sided with Exxon after its founder Jeffrey Ubben joined the energy giant's board in March, and argued it was already working with the company to improve its technology in areas such as carbon capture.

  • Biden plans retroactive hike in capital-gains taxes, so it may be already too late for investors to avoid it: report

    President Joe Biden’s proposed budget assumes that a hike in the capital-gains tax rate took effect in late April, meaning that it already would be too late for high-income investors to realize gains at lower tax rates, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday citing people familiar with the proposal.

  • I’m 49, my wife is 34, we have 4 kids and $2.3 million saved. I earn $300K a year but ‘lose a lot of sleep worrying about tomorrow’ — when can I retire?

    The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).

  • Bitcoin, GameStop and NIO bets turned this flight attendant into a millionaire: Now he’s wagering it all in one final push to $3 million

    How Egyptian-born Andrew Dawood turned roughly $50,000 in savings into $1.7 million on a series of white-knuckle bets on bitcoin, Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO, and videogame-retailer GameStop Corp.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn Eyes Potential $1.5B Crypto Investment

    The activist investor said cryptocurrency would endure but not necessarily all the current digital.

  • Chinese Veggie Supplier Meicai Files Confidentially for U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Meicai, a Chinese startup that connects restaurants with vegetable producers, has confidentially filed for an initial public offering in the U.S., according to people familiar with the matter, pushing ahead with plans to go public despite a tech selloff that has deterred other listings.The Beijing-based company is working with banks including Bank of America Corp., China Renaissance Holdings Ltd. and Morgan Stanley on the IPO and will soon start gauging investors’ appetite, the people said, asking to not be identified as the information is private. The fundraising target and valuation haven’t been decided yet, they said. Deliberations are at an early stage and there is no guarantee that the company will proceed with its listing plan, the people said.Meicai had previously considered raising about $300 million until the sudden departure of former Chief Financial Officer Wang Can slowed down its plans, Bloomberg News reported in February. IFR said this month the company is considering raising about $500 million in a U.S. IPO. Representatives for Meicai, Bank of America, China Renaissance and Morgan Stanley declined to comment.Meicai -- whose name means “beautiful vegetable” in Chinese -- was founded in 2014 by rocket scientist Liu Chuanjun. Using a smartphone app, restaurant owners in China can order fresh produce such as bok choy and Sichuan peppercorns directly from farms, disrupting traditional wholesaling by cutting out middlemen. The company said it serviced more than 2 million restaurants in over 300 Chinese cities as of the end of 2020.Meicai’s filing comes as the rush by Chinese firms to float in the U.S. hit a speedbump. In past weeks, at least three Chinese companies -- Hello Inc., Ximalaya Inc. and Qiniu Ltd. -- have put their listings on hold due to disappointing demand. Ant Group Co.-backed bike-sharing firm Hello will also likely lower its valuation target from the $10 billion it had initially planned, people with knowledge of the matter said. Hello declined to comment.More funding is needed for Meicai as fresh-produce sourcing heats up. Chinese local services leader Meituan has bet on the segment to drive growth and anchor its food delivery and restaurant management business. Sequoia China-backed Shuhai Supply Chain, a startup specializing in logistics for restaurants’ ingredients and produce, is also a competitor.Meicai, which counts Tiger Global Management, Hillhouse Capital, GGV Capital, Genesis Capital and CMC Capital Group among its backers, raised about $800 million in 2018 for a post-investment valuation of $7 billion. The company experimented with delivering online groceries to retail clients’ doorsteps during the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak, but has since halted those operations to refocus on servicing restaurants.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Extra tax refund money for unemployed isn't arriving soon enough for some

    Millions of early tax filers wait for a special refund that could involve a few thousand dollars, as the IRS corrects returns to reflect a new waiver.

  • The Rise and Rise of Micro-Cap Coins: Why Social Trading is Leading to a Crypto Penny Stock Craze

    SafeMoon, Shiba Inu, Dogelon and Australian Safe Shepherd are unfamiliar names in the cryptocurrency landscape that rose to prominence in recent weeks as investors turn at scale to high-risk micro-cap coins in the hope of making big money in a short space of time.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%

    Investment firm Morgan Stanley had set a 3,900 year-end target for the S&P 500 – and it’s already obsolete. The index stands at 4,196, a 7.5% above Morgan Stanley’s target. Year-to-date, despite some volatile trading, the S&P is up nearly 12%. Mike Wilson, chief investment officer and US equity strategist for Morgan Stanley has taken a deep dive into the current state of the market, and believes that values have peaked – at least for now. “We continue to believe valuations are too high and will adjust materially lower over the next six months... We’ve left the early cycle part of this recovery… the reopening of the economy is likely to put upward pressure on costs and downward pressure on margins. This will come as a surprise to now lofty earnings estimates, in our view,” Wilson explained. The markets are getting no help from tax policy, either. Wilson notes that the Biden Administration is pushing to increase the corporate tax rate to 28%, and while it is likely to compromise at a slightly lower rate, Wilson sees increased corporate taxes as a headwind for the S&P. For retail investors, this environment points toward defensive stocks, to insulate the portfolio from share depreciation, and that will naturally bring up the subject of dividend stocks. The dividend payment provides a steady income stream, one that can compensate for lower share gains when markets hit a plateau. Bearing this in mind, we used the TipRanks' database to zero-in on two stocks that are showing high dividend yields – on the order of 7%. Each stock also holds a Strong Buy consensus rating; let’s see what makes them so attractive to Wall Street’s analysts. Hercules Capital (HTGC) We’ll start with Hercules Capital, a business development company that puts a twist on its niche – it specializes in venture capital. Hercules provides funding and support for science-oriented, early-stage client companies. The company has $2.6 billion in assets under management, and in 18 years of business has committed $11.6 billion in funding to more than 530 clients. For the first quarter of this year, Hercules reported a record level of new debt and equity commitments, at $530.9 million. The company had $550 million in available liquidity at quarter’s end, and a net investment income of 30 cents per share, based on a total of $34.6 million. During the quarter, Hercules also declared its regular dividend, at 32 cents per common share. Afterward, the company added a supplemental dividend of 7 cents per share, making the to total payment 39 cents in the current quarter. That payment gives a yield of 7.5%. Covering the stock for RBC Capital, 5-star analyst Kenneth Lee writes: “HTGC's first private credit fund could potentially expand opportunities down the line. Pipeline of potential investments looks robust. We continue to favor HTGC's specialized niche of direct lending to growth-oriented, tech-related companies, well-supported dividends and above-peer avg ROE generation potential.” The analyst added, "We continue to believe HTGC’s common dividends are well-supported; our forecasted NII/sh for FY21/FY22 continue to be above the base dividend level. Further, the 94c/sh in spillover income provides additional support." To this end, Lee rates HTGC an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $19 price target implies a one-year upside potential of ~14%. Based on the current dividend yield and the expected price appreciation, the stock has ~21% potential total return profile. (To watch Lee’s track record, click here) Wall Street’s analysts are in complete agreement here; all 10 of the recent reviews on HTGC shares are positive, making the Strong Buy consensus rating unanimous. The stock is selling for $17.03 and the $18.13 average price target suggests ~12% upside potential. (See HTGC stock analysis on TipRanks) Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) We’ll shift gears slightly – but stay in the financial sector – for our next stock. Gladstone Commercial is a real estate investment trust (REIT), and as its name suggests, the company focuses on commercial real estate. Gladstone’s portfolio is made up mainly of industrial and office properties, both single-tenant and anchored multi-tenant. The portfolio includes 120 properties across 27 states, with a total of 107 tenants. Gladstone boasts that its property occupancy rate has never dipped below 95% since the company went public in 2003; the current occupancy rate is 95.5%. Another feature of Gladstone’s portfolio is the long-term nature of the leases. This helps to lock in the income stream, maintaining steady profits even when the macroeconomic situation is unstable. Gladstone has seen its quarterly revenue remain between $33 million and $34.6 million through the past 5 quarters. The most recent quarter, 1Q21, Gladstone showed $34.6 million in total revenue, the top of that range. The company collected 98% of the rents due during the quarter, and renewed leases on over 192,000 square feet of property, with lease terms set between 6.6 and 11.8 years. Importantly for investors, Gladstone also declared its dividend for the quarter. The company pays out monthly, and in April it declared a 12.5 cent payment for each of the months April, May, and June. This adds up to 37.5 cents quarterly, or $1.50 per common share annualized. At that rate, the dividend yields 7.2%. Craig Kucera, 5-star analyst from B. Riley Securities, writes of this company: “GOOD's occupancy is improving and acquisition volume is expected to pick up during the remainder of 2021… GOOD's focus on investing in smaller industrial properties located in secondary markets continues to allow for acquisition yields ahead of the company's cost of capital and we find shares attractive, trading at 100% of our NAV estimate…” Unsurprisingly, Kucera rates GOOD shares a Buy along with a $23 price target, suggesting a 10% upside. (To watch Kucera’s track record, click here) While there are only 3 recent reviews on this stock, all are positive, making the analyst consensus rating a Strong Buy. GOOD has an average price target of $23, matching Kucera’s above, and a current trading price of $20.92. (See GOOD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.