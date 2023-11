Bank of America strategists are maintaining their bullish outlook for the S&P 500 (^GSPC) in 2024, raising its year-end point target to 5,000 and average EPS to $235 for the index.

Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer joins the Live show to discuss Bank of America Strategist Savita Subramanian's comments on the 2024 forecast.

