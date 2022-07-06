U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,845.08
    +13.69 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,037.68
    +69.86 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,361.85
    +39.61 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,727.55
    -13.78 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.13
    -1.37 (-1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.20
    -26.70 (-1.51%)
     

  • Silver

    19.10
    +0.05 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0187
    -0.0083 (-0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    +0.1040 (+3.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1929
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9040
    +0.0620 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,377.18
    +103.58 (+0.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.40
    +4.88 (+1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,107.77
    +82.30 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,107.65
    -315.82 (-1.20%)
     

S&P 500 closes higher for third straight session, utilities lead sectors

In this article:
Yahoo Finance markets reporter Emily McCormick looks at market and sector gains after the close, as well as crude oil and bitcoin prices.

Recommended Stories

  • Gun violence, economy, energy: What Biden can do about America's problems

    Yahoo Finance columnist Rick Newman details Democrats' frustrations with President Biden's inaction on various issues, including gas prices, green energy infrastructure, and slowness in working out bipartisan legislation.

  • Inflation: ‘Stimulus checks caused the problem,’ American Action Forum president says

    American Action Forum President Douglas Holtz-Eakin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how pandemic stimulus contributed to inflation, the Fed's rate hike strategy to alleviate inflation, and how Americans are dipping into savings to balance rising gas and food prices.

  • GameStop announces 4-for-1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre looks at GameStop's stock ahead of its four-for-one stock split on July 22nd.&nbsp;

  • Stocks and U.S. dollar accelerate gains into the close, energy stocks slump

    Yahoo Finance market reporter Ines Ferre checks out market and sector gains ahead of the closing bell, as well as crude oil pricing, Nasdaq leaders, the travel industry, Chinese stocks, and the energy market.

  • Food Inflation Fears Abate as Cooking Oils and Grains Plummet

    (Bloomberg) -- Worries over surging global food costs are easing as prices of everything from cooking oils to wheat and corn tumble to the lowest levels in months on increasing physical supplies and as investors reduce their bullish bets on futures markets.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop

  • S&P 500, Nasdaq end higher as tech shares surge

    STORY: Stocks ended mixed Tuesday as investors kept their focus on the growth trajectory of the U.S. economy and awaited key economic data due out later this week, including minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting last month and the June jobs report.The Dow slipped four tenths of a percent, while the S&P 500 closed up fractionally. But the Nasdaq surged, ending one and three quarters of a percent higher.Michael Vogelzang is chief investment officer at CAPTRUST."Clearly, the market is sort of looking at inflation as old news and that worried - and is worried - that the Federal Reserve will continue to tighten interest rates and financial conditions so much that we end up in a recession. So, there's a lot of debate, a lot of discussion, around whether or not we're either already in a recession or one's right around the corner. And there's sort of pros and cons, but today's market activity is very much focused on that. We see energy down a lot, which is, of course, very cyclical. We see other cyclical industries down, materials, and we see things... Actually, the Nasdaq is up, which is typically thought of to be less cyclical. [FLASH] And I think the most important question for investors to decide is to whether or not Apple and Microsoft and Facebook and Amazon and Google and so on actually provide a shelter in an economic storm. And I think, my guess is, that over time, as the economy continues to slow that we're going to see a little more demand for those stocks after they've, since they've sold off so much."All of those Big Tech stocks surged Tuesday, as Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com, Google-parent Alphabet and Facebook-owner Meta lifted the tech-heavy Nasdaq.Energy stocks hit five-month lows as recession fears darkened the outlook for oil demand.And the materials sector was at a more than year low as a slump in metal prices hit mining shares.Finally, shares of Uber Technologies rose more than 5% after launching its ride-hailing and platform in Israel, as it continues to expand globally.

  • Explainer-U.S. yield curve inverts again: What is it telling us?

    A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve inverted again on Tuesday, as investors continue to price in the chance that the Federal Reserve's aggressive move to bring down inflation will push the economy into recession. Yields on two-year Treasuries briefly rose above those of 10-year Treasuries for the third time this year, a phenomenon known as a yield curve inversion that has in the past preceded U.S. recessions. Here is a quick primer on what a steep, flat or inverted yield curve means, how it has predicted recession, and what it might be signaling now.

  • The number of Black women on corporate boards is 'dismal': Goldman Sachs Foundation President

    Goldman Sachs Foundation President Asahi Pompey discusses the need to have more overall diversity, and in particular, more Black women, on corporate boards and details what her foundation is doing to help. Pompey joined Yahoo Finance Live on July 5, 2022.

  • Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform Surprise ‘Sour’ Tour Show Encore at U.K. Dive Bar

    The singer stopped in at Manchester’s Bunny Jackson’s in between a band’s set for the impromptu Natalie Imbruglia cover

  • Job openings provided the Fed with ‘a perfect report': Economics professor

    University of Chicago Economics Professor Austan Goolsbee sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the latest round of economic data from the May JOLTS report, the state of the job market amid the Fed's interest rate hikes, and inflationary pricing impacting consumers.

  • 'The elephant in the room for Tesla,' according to WedBush's Dan Ives

    Some storm clouds are appearing on the horizon for Tesla bulls after a respectable second quarter.

  • Tesla halts production in Berlin, Shanghai factories

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian explains why Tesla is slowing production in July.

  • Only one thing will send gas prices back below $4 a gallon, analyst says

    Despite West Texas intermediate crude oil futures dipping below $100 per barrel on Tuesday, serious gas price relief may be unlikely happen until motorists make adjustments by driving less.

  • Oil from U.S. reserves sent overseas as gasoline prices stay high

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -More than 5 million barrels of oil that were part of a historic U.S. emergency reserves release to lower domestic fuel prices were exported to Europe and Asia last month, according to data and sources, even as U.S. gasoline and diesel prices hit record highs. The export of crude and fuel is blunting the impact of the moves by U.S. President Joe Biden to lower record pump prices. Biden on Saturday renewed a call for gasoline suppliers to cut their prices, drawing criticism from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

  • Biden Dropping China Tariffs Could Be Good News for Tech Stocks

    100s of flights were canceled or delayed over the holiday weekend, sanctions hurt Russia but Putin also threatens food supplies, Tesla is no longer the world’s largest EV seller, and other news to start your day.

  • U.S. Oil Plunges Under $96 As Recession Fears Mount; Gas Prices Set To Tumble

    U.S. crude prices fell below the $100 mark for the first time since early May Tuesday, setting up a near-term tumble for domestic gas prices - but further cementing the case for a near-term recession.

  • Car quality is slipping: These are the brands with the most and least complaints, study finds

    KELLEY BLUE BOOK New car owners are experiencing more problems in the first 90 days of ownership than ever before. Buick took the top spot in the 2022 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, but the headline isn’t the winner this year.

  • Amazon Prime subscribers can now get a free year of GrubHub+

    Yahoo Finance food reporter Brooke DiPalma details Amazon's inclusion of GrubHub+ to Prime member exclusive services after the Whole Foods parent company invested a 2 percent stake into the food delivery platform.

  • Amazon is giving Prime subscribers a free year of Grubhub+ deliveries

    The food delivery service typically costs $10 a month.

  • Saudi Oil Pricing Signals Strains of Rising Competition in Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontUS Wants Dutch Supplier to Stop Selling Chipmaking Gear to ChinaAmerican Factories Are Making Stuff Again as CEOs Take Production Out of ChinaSaudi Arabia is offering some of its crude