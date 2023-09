Entering the last trading week of September, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) may be on track to report its second consecutive losing month. Yahoo Finance Markets Reporter Jared Blikre joins Rachelle Akuffo to highlight the S&P's September woes across sectors and historical trends in market volatility around this time of year.

