S&P 500: Deutsche Bank forecasts 5,100 point target in 2024

After RBC Capital Markets and Bank of America strategists made calls for a 5,000 year-end point target for the S&P 500 (^GSPC) in 2024, Deutsche Bank and BMO are predicting the index could reach as high as 5,100 next year.

Tematica Research Chief Investment Officer Chris Versace tells Yahoo Finance that these "numbers could be a little lofty even if the Fed begins to cut rates at the middle of the year." Versace goes on to share his own 2024 predictions for the S&P 500.

