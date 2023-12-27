S&P 500 inches closer to a record high: Yahoo Finance Live

The US stock market is in the midst of a Santa Claus rally, with the S&P 500 (^GSPC) less than 0.5% away from a record closing high. Elsewhere on Wall Street, Tesla (TSLA) is planning a revamp of its Model Y at its plant in Shanghai, according to a report from Bloomberg News. Trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Unity Software (U), Vestas Wind Systems (VWS.CO), and RayzeBio (RYZB).

Top guests on Yahoo Finance Live today include:

9:10 a.m. ET - Tuan Nguyen, RSM economist

10:40 a.m. ET - Claudia Sahm, Sahm Consulting Founder

10:40 a.m. ET - Lee Munson, Portfolio Wealth Advisors President & CIO

11:15 a.m. ET - Sean O'Hara, Pacer ETFs President

11:35 a.m. ET - Esther George, Former Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City CEO and President