U.S. markets open in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,822.50
    -2.50 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    37,869.00
    -25.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,079.25
    -4.25 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,086.20
    +4.10 (+0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.14
    -0.43 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    2,081.40
    +11.60 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1053
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.02
    +0.03 (+0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2733
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.6010
    +0.2380 (+0.17%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,835.54
    +77.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.64
    -7.41 (-0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,743.06
    +45.55 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,681.24
    +375.39 (+1.13%)
     

S&P 500 inches closer to a record high: Yahoo Finance Live

Yahoo Finance Video

The US stock market is in the midst of a Santa Claus rally, with the S&P 500 (^GSPC) less than 0.5% away from a record closing high. Elsewhere on Wall Street, Tesla (TSLA) is planning a revamp of its Model Y at its plant in Shanghai, according to a report from Bloomberg News. Trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Unity Software (U), Vestas Wind Systems (VWS.CO), and RayzeBio (RYZB).

Top guests on Yahoo Finance Live today include:
9:10 a.m. ET - Tuan Nguyen, RSM economist
10:40 a.m. ET - Claudia Sahm, Sahm Consulting Founder
10:40 a.m. ET - Lee Munson, Portfolio Wealth Advisors President & CIO
11:15 a.m. ET - Sean O'Hara, Pacer ETFs President
11:35 a.m. ET - Esther George, Former Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City CEO and President

