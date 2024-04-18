S&P 500 looks to break losing streak, TSMC issues upbeat outlook: Yahoo Finance

The S&P 500 (^GSPC) is looking to snap a 4-day losing streak. The index closed lower again on Wednesday, with tech stocks dragging it down. One of the big movers Thursday will be Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM). The chipmaker posted better-than-expected first quarter results and issued second quarter revenue guidance that was higher than analysts had estimated. Other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Arm Holdings (ARM), Nvidia (NVDA), and Micron Technology (MU).

Top guests today include:

9:05 a.m. ET - Dave Mazza, Roundhill Investments Chief Executive Officer

9:30 a.m. ET - Rob Sockin, Citi Senior Global Economist

9:45 a.m. ET - Dan Dolev, Managing Director of Mizuho Securities

10:30 a.m. ET - Dan Ives, Wedbush Senior Equity Analyst

11:10 a.m. ET - Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyoming)